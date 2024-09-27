International

Ukraine's Air Defences Battle Overnight Russian Aerial Attack

Ukraine's air defences battled an overnight Russian aerial attack on the capital Kyiv for five hours, officials cited in an Associated Press report said Thursday, as missiles and drones again hammered the Ukrainian power grid. The Kyiv attack injured at least two people, Ukraine's Emergency Service said. A kindergarten, a gas pipe and around 20 cars were damaged in the city, said the Kyiv Military Administration.