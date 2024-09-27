Ukraine's Air Defences Battle Overnight Russian Aerial Attack

Emergency workers stand amidst the rubble after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A doll lies on the ground near a residential building which was hit by a Russian bomb in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Emergency workers try to shift the rubble and debris after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A soldier stands amidst the rubble and debris after a Russian attack that hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian military medics of the Azov brigade move an injured comrade on a stretcher, at the stabilization point near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A residential building is seen heavily damaged after a Russian airstrike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
People clear the rubble in a front of a residential building heavily damaged after a Russian airstrike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
