Uganda Garbage Dump Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 21, Rescue Ops Underway

"The UPDF Special Forces, have been directed to assist in the rescue. I have also directed the State House Comptroller to financially assist the families of those who died with Sh.5million per person who died and Sh.1 million per person who was injured. This is not part of the legal compensation that may come from the Government if any Government Agency is found to be responsible. May Almighty God rest the souls of our departed People in eternal Peace and heal the injured," stated Museveni in a statement shared on social media platform X.