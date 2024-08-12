International

Uganda Garbage Dump Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 21, Rescue Ops Underway

As per the Red Cross, 14 others have been injured due to the landslide at the Uganda garbage dump. Of the 21 people killed, the Kampala Capital City Authority stated that at least two were children.

The death toll due to a landslide at Uganda's Kiteezi landfill has increased to 21. The garbage dump was struck by a landslide on late Friday after a huge mound of garbage collapsed due to heavy rains.

As per the city authority, the collapse was triggered due to heavy rainfall, however, the precise details of what led to the collapse remains unclear. As per city authority, the only thing which was clear was that the landslide was a "structural failure in waste mass".

Following the landslide, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni ordered an investigation into the incident.

"The UPDF Special Forces, have been directed to assist in the rescue. I have also directed the State House Comptroller to financially assist the families of those who died with Sh.5million per person who died and Sh.1 million per person who was injured. This is not part of the legal compensation that may come from the Government if any Government Agency is found to be responsible. May Almighty God rest the souls of our departed People in eternal Peace and heal the injured," stated Museveni in a statement shared on social media platform X.

The Kiteezi Landfill is located on a steep slope in an impoverished part of Kampala, the Ugandan capital. Around the landfill, women and children who scavenge plastic waste for income have made their homes. However, due to the landfill, all residents near the area have been evacuated.

City authorities have been considering closing the site for years and allocating a larger area outside the city for a garbage dump. However, the plan, which was tabled in 2016, is yet to be implemented.

