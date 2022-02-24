Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 22 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching

This was the fourth arrest of the Indian fishermen in the Sri Lankan waters during this month.

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 22 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching
Sri Lankan Navy arrests Indian fishermen for alleged poaching AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 9:21 pm

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 22 Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Thursday, the fourth such incident involving Indians in the island nation this month. The arrests were made in northern waters during a patrol carried out on February 23. They were indulging in bottom trawling, the Navy said.

“Considering the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on the local fishing community and threats to the biodiversity of the country's marine environment, the Navy has been conducting regular patrols and operations to curb such illegal activities of foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters," the Navy said in a statement.

This was the fourth arrest of the Indian fishermen in the Sri Lankan waters during this month. On February 13, the Navy arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers. On February 8, the Navy arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing trawlers and on February 1, twenty-one Indian fishermen were arrested.

Related stories

Sri Lanka's TNA Leaders Write To CM Stalin Seeking India's Help In Implementing Amendment 13

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries. The issue also figured in the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Sri Lankan counterpart G L Peiris last week during the latter's three-day official visit to India. The arrests of Indian fishermen come as the local immigration officials are making arrangements to repatriate 56 Indian fishermen who were arrested in December. The arrests of Indians and the local fishermen’s agitations seeking government action to stop Indian fishing boats have expanded over the last fortnight.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

International Sri Lanka Fishermen Sri Lanka Navy Fish-Fishing-Fishermen Poacher Immigration Fishing Boats Illegal S Jaishankar Sri Lanka Colombo
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Air Pollution May Increase Risk Of ADHD In Children: Study

Air Pollution May Increase Risk Of ADHD In Children: Study

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Virtual Session Following Cold Like Symptoms From COVID 19

Tough Sanctions Loom Against Russia, Effectiveness Uncertain

High Cases Indicate Covid-19 Omicron Wave In Singapore Likely To Peak Soon, Says Expert

Canada Official: Emergency Powers Removed After Blockade End

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland