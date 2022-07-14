Sri Lanka Crisis: President Rajapaksha May Fly To Singapore From Maldives As Protests Intensify

As protests escalate in Sri Lanka every hour, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested the Maldives government to arrange a private jet to fly him to Singapore, according to officials from the Maldives. However, he could not board a scheduled Singapore Airlines flight from Male to Singapore due to security concerns and is now waiting to travel on a private aircraft, according to a media report on Thursday.

Rajapaksa, his wife Loma and their two security officers were expected to leave for Singapore on board SQ437 from Male on Wednesday night but did not board the aircraft due to security concerns, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

He instead will now await to travel on a private aircraft, the newspaper said quoting sources. Talks are now ongoing to secure a private aircraft for the embattled Sri Lankan President to depart from the Maldives to Singapore, it said.



Fearing backlash from civilians, Rajapaksa fled Lanka on Tuesday night on a military jet, ahead of his resignation and flew to the Maldives. He was supposed to quit in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the economy that has bankrupted the country.



Protesters have taken over the Presidential palace, the Prime Minister’s office, the Prime Minister’s home, and the state broadcaster, taking it off the air.



From the Maldives, 73-year-old Rajapaksa appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President, citing Article 37(1) of the Constitution that allows a premier to "discharge the powers, duties and functions of the office of president" when the president is ill or "absent" from the country.



On Wednesday, the Lankan political leaders held an all-party meeting, where it was decided to let the parliament Speaker take over as the acting President. However, the office of Wickremesinghe has said that an all-party government must be formed including the ruling and the Opposition parties. Wickremesinghe has been asked to step down.



Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country and a curfew in the Western province has been imposed as protesters gathered near his office at Flower Road in Colombo.



India has dismissed reports claiming that it had helped President Rajapaksa and his brother Basil flee. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden said that he is yet to receive the resignation letter from Rajapaksa.