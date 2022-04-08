Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Shooting In Israel: Six Injured, Two Reportedly Killed, PM Monitoring Situation

Tensions are high as 11 people have been killed in recent weeks in attacks in Israel. This doesn't include Thursday's casualties.

Israel's PM Bennet talking to security forces personnel after a recent attack Israel PMO

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 8:29 am

An Israeli hospital has said at least two people were killed and another eight were wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv on Thursday. Initial reports said six were injured.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, according to his office.

Tensions have been high in recent weeks after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants that killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war. 

With AP inputs

