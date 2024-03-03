Shehbaz Sharif’s Crown Of Thorns

Few will envy Shehbaz Sharif for being in the hot seat as Prime Minister of Pakistan, beset by political unrest, increased terror attacks and an economy gasping for breath. The Prime Minister will need all his wits to steer the country from the current turbulence that can topple his government at any moment.

The younger Sharif’s first term as PM has little to recommend him for a second innings. At that time, he was constantly looking over his shoulders for instructions from elder brother Nawaz Sharif who was then in London. As chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz had built a reputation as an able administrator. But none of this was on display when he became Prime Minister, behaving mostly as a regional leader bereft of the big ideas needed to spur the country out of the economic mess.