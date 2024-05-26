International

UK: Rishi Sunak Promises Mandatory National Service For 18-Year-Olds If Elected

The UK had national service between 1947 and 1960, and several countries like South Korea, Brazil, Israel, and Sweden currently have similar programs.

AP
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Photo: AP
info_icon

If re-elected, the UK's Conservative Party plans to introduce mandatory national service for 18-year-olds, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced. The proposed scheme would offer young people a choice between a 12-month full-time placement in the armed forces or volunteering in their community for one weekend a month over a year. 

The armed forces placements would focus on skills like cyber security, logistics, procurement, or civil response operations. Non-military volunteering would involve 25 days with organisations like the fire service, police, and NHS.

Myanmar's military government enforces conscription law | - AP
Myanmar's Military Govt Enforces Compulsory Military Service For Young People

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rishi Sunak said. “This is a great country but generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world.

"I will bring in a new model of national service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country."

The UK had national service between 1947 and 1960, and several countries like South Korea, Brazil, Israel, and Sweden currently have similar programs. The British Army has reduced in size from 100,000 in 2010 to nearly 73,000 as of January 2024,  the BBC reported.

BTS' RM - Vogue Korea
BTS' RM To Drop Second Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person' Amid Military Service, Check Out Teaser Image

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The proposed scheme would not be conscription, but would legally require 18-year-olds to complete a community program or military training scheme.

While participants would have a choice, non-compliance would result in non-criminal sanctions, although the specific punishments have not been disclosed. The announcement comes as the Conservative Party gears up for elections and increases its attacks on the opposition Labour Party.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Congress Changed Constitution In 1976’: Rajnath Singh
  2. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Process Begins Over Coastal Areas In West Bengal; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated
  3. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  4. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  5. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
Entertainment News
  1. Grateful To Have 'Munjya' In My Filmography: Sharvari Wagh
  2. Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Anasuya Sengupta For Bagging Best Actress Award At Cannes
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Payal Kapadia And Team On Historic Cannes Win
  4. Mouni Roy Enjoys Beach Time And Shares Pictures From Her Vacation
  5. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ Intimacy Co-Ordinator Naina Bhan Calls Cannes win 'Emotional Victory’
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Home Curse Broken: Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim Title After 10-Year Wait (114/2 In 10.3 Overs)
  3. Asian Senior C'ships: Dipa Karmakar Rewrites History Books, Becomes First Indian Gymnast To Bag Gold
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc-Led Bowlers, Iyer Help Kolkata Lift Third Trophy
  5. Week Ahead, May 27-June 2: Real Madrid vs Dortmund In Champions League Final; T20 World Cup Begins
World News
  1. UK: Rishi Sunak Promises Mandatory National Service For 18-Year-Olds If Elected
  2. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  3. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  4. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  5. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest