Myanmar's Military Govt Enforces Compulsory Military Service For Young People

The government in Myanmar has announced compulsory military service for all young men and women amidst ongoing turmoil in the country.
Effective immediately, the new mandate requires all men aged 18-35, and women aged 18-27, to serve a minimum of two years under military command.
The military government's recent announcement is seen as a subtle admission that its army is struggling to suppress the national violent rebellion against its authority, which began in 2021 when the junta overthrew the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Myanmar's military, also known as the junta, is grappling with armed opposition on multiple fronts. In addition to facing resistance from pro-democracy forces since the 2021 takeover, the military is also contending with ethnic minority groups that have long fought for greater autonomy.
The junta's information team confirmed the implementation of the People’s Military Service Law, effective February 10, 2024. While a law allowing conscription was established in 2010, it had not been enforced until now.
The terms of service can be extended for up to five years during a state of emergency, which was recently extended for another six months by the junta. Those failing to comply with the summons to serve may face imprisonment for the same duration.
“So what we want to say is that the responsibility of national defense is not only the responsibility of the soldier. It is the responsibility of all people in all parts of the country,” the military government’s spokesperson Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun said.
“National security is everyone’s responsibility. That is why I would like to tell everyone to serve with pride under the enacted law of people’s military service,” Zaw Min Tun told state television.
Myanmar had endured almost 50 years of rule under oppressive military regimes before the move towards democracy in 2011.
On February 1, 2021, the military announced it had taken control of the country.
Disorders and fighting have affected the country ever since, with more than one million people being displaced and thousands killed.