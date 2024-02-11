Myanmar's Military Govt Enforces Compulsory Military Service For Young People

The government in Myanmar has announced compulsory military service for all young men and women amidst ongoing turmoil in the country.

Effective immediately, the new mandate requires all men aged 18-35, and women aged 18-27, to serve a minimum of two years under military command.

The military government's recent announcement is seen as a subtle admission that its army is struggling to suppress the national violent rebellion against its authority, which began in 2021 when the junta overthrew the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.