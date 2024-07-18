Rare Sighting Of Uncontacted Mashco Piro Tribe In Peruvian Amazon | WATCH

"In the area where Canales Tahuamanu operates, the loss of wide swathes of their land is pushing the Mashco Piro out of their forest. In recent years they have been appearing on river banks opposite settled communities of a related but contacted people, the Yine. On occasions they take bananas and yucca from the Yine’s vegetable gardens, or ask for machetes and cooking pots," Survival International's info on the Mascho Piro reads.