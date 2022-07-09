Protesters Set House Of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe On Fire

Protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday evening entered the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in capital Colombo and set it on fire.

Visuals of Wickremesinghe's house set on fire have surfaced on social media.

Things worsening in Colombo. Images just in that suggest protesters have broken into the Prime Minister’s private residence and set it on fire. We have live updates on @IndiaToday at: https://t.co/p6JV6FRdlJ pic.twitter.com/ibghzYrBBU — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 9, 2022

The day has been marked by large gatherings in Colombo that also stormed the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has moved to an unknown location. Thousands of protesters earlier on Saturday stormed the President's House and Presidential Secretariat and occupied these buildings.

More videos from Colombo. Protestors storming the Presidential secretariat. Monks can also be seen inside the building as others wave Sri Lankan flag. pic.twitter.com/zU8vC0gv0i — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 9, 2022

Earlier in the evening, Wickremesinghe announced he would resign to make way for an all-party government.

Protesters are demanding resignations of Wickremesinghe and Gotabaya for their failure to improve the Sri Lankan financial crisis, which is the worst in the country's history. Prices have risen in recent months and the country has been suffering from grave shortages of essentials like cooking gas, vehicular fuel, edibles, and thermal fuel to produce electricity.

The protestors entered Wickremesinghe's house and set the place on fire after a tense situation erupted between the protestors and security forces on the ground. Despite tear gas being fired on the protestors to disperse, they entered his house and set the house on fire.

Ranil's 5th lane residence on fire after sustained standoff between protestors and police/stf in which incessant rounds of tear gas were fired at protestors for a few hours at least. pic.twitter.com/Q6mV0Ip4oK — Roel Raymond (@roelraymond) July 9, 2022

It has been reported that Gotabaya anticipated protests to be held on Saturday and that's why he left his house on Friday. He was not at his residence when protesters stormed it.

