Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Protesters Set House Of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe On Fire

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of protesters stormed the President's House and Presidential Secretariat and occupied these buildings.

Firefighters try to douse a fire at Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's house
Firefighters try to douse a fire at Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's house

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 11:12 pm

Protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday evening entered the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in capital Colombo and set it on fire.

Visuals of Wickremesinghe's house set on fire have surfaced on social media.

The day has been marked by large gatherings in Colombo that also stormed the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has moved to an unknown location. Thousands of protesters earlier on Saturday stormed the President's House and Presidential Secretariat and occupied these buildings.

Earlier in the evening, Wickremesinghe announced he would resign to make way for an all-party government.

Related stories

End Of The Road For Rajapaksa Clan? Gotabaya Unlikely To Survive This Final Push By Protestors

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Says He Will Resign In Favour Of An All-Party Government

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Protesters are demanding resignations of Wickremesinghe and Gotabaya for their failure to improve the Sri Lankan financial crisis, which is the worst in the country's history. Prices have risen in recent months and the country has been suffering from grave shortages of essentials like cooking gas, vehicular fuel, edibles, and thermal fuel to produce electricity.

The protestors entered Wickremesinghe's house and set the place on fire after a tense situation erupted between the protestors and security forces on the ground. Despite tear gas being fired on the protestors to disperse, they entered his house and set the house on fire.

It has been reported that Gotabaya anticipated protests to be held on Saturday and that's why he left his house on Friday. He was not at his residence when protesters stormed it.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

International Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Crisis Sri Lanka Forex Crisis Ranil Wickremesinghe Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa Colombo Arson
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UNESCO Backs Ukrainian Borscht

UNESCO Backs Ukrainian Borscht

How Mukesh Ambani Is Capturing The World For Daughter Isha

How Mukesh Ambani Is Capturing The World For Daughter Isha