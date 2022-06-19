Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Pakistan Condemns Terror Strike On Gurdwara In Kabul

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a gurudwara in Kabul in which two people were killed and seven others injured.

An explosion in front of a Sikh temple in Kabul Photo by AP/PTI

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 9:16 am

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul, in which two persons were killed and seven others injured, noting that such “acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant.”

Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, while Afghan security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

In the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle lasting several hours between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

“Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan, Foreign Office said, adding that terrorists on Friday targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers.

“These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” it said.

The three attackers were killed by the Taliban forces, the Pajhwok news agency reported. Takor confirmed that at least one member of the Islamic Emirate forces and an Afghan Sikh national were killed in the incident.

Seven others were injured and hospitalised. Pakistan expresses solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and offers support to the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring protection of their citizens, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Since the Taliban assumed power in August last year, the country has seen continuing attacks by rival Sunni Muslim militant group Islamic State.

