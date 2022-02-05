Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Pak Army Confirms Death Of  3 Militants In Balochistan In Follow-Up Action To Panjgur Attack

The incident took place a day after the armed assailants launched an attack on the security force's camps in the restive southwestern Balochistan province, triggering an intense exchange of fire in which at least 15 terrorists and four soldiers were killed.

Security forces killed three militants in the Balgatar area in Pakistan's Balochistan province on F File Photo

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 7:28 am

Pakistan Army officials on Friday confirmed death of three terrorists in an encounter with security forces in the Balgatar area in Pakistan's Balochistan province a day after the attacks on its camps in Panjgur and Naushki.

The military's media affairs wing said the terrorists were killed in a follow-up operation at a safe house linked with the recent attack on the Frontier Corp camp in the Panjgur area.

On Thursday, armed assailants attacked the camps in the restive southwestern Balochistan province, triggering an intense exchange of fire in which at least 15 terrorists and four soldiers were killed.

In another incident in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan six people were injured, including two Levies personnel, in a hand grenade attack by militants.

In the Balgatar area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, the terrorists' hideout was surrounded on a major intelligence tip-off.

"Security forces encircled the well dug out (hideout) and (engaged) in an intense exchange of fire" with the terrorists hiding there, it said, adding that three terrorists were killed.

The killed terrorists were identified as militant commanders Summair alias Bahar, Altaf alias Lalik and Phailan Baloch, who was involved in terrorism activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur and other areas.

They were involved in terrorism activities across Balochistan and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their hideout after the operation, the ISPR said.

In Chaman, the area deputy commissioner, Jumma Dad Mandokhail confirmed the number of injured and said the incident took place at a check post located on the Roghani Road.

Tags

International Pakistan Pakistan Army Terrorists Balochistan Panjgur Attack
