Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire

The strikes are part of Israel's war on Gaza and Lebanon, which has killed at least 43,163 Palestinians since October 7, 2023. In Lebanon, at least 2,822 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

Thousands of civilians are trapped, facing food shortages and violence.
Israel-Gaza war Photo: AP
Israeli forces on Thursday launched strikes on two towns in Lebanon's Baalbek region, killing at least 19 people, including eight women. Meanwhile, officials in northern Gaza declare Beit Lahiya a “disaster zone” as relentless Israeli bombardment continues to cause mass civilian casualties. At least 10 Palestinians were killed in the latest attack.

Israel’s escalating air and ground assault on Beit Lahiya comes as its siege of northern Gaza has entered its 26th day.

The strikes are part of Israel's war on Gaza and Lebanon, which has killed at least 43,163 Palestinians and wounded 101,510 others since October 7, 2023. 

In Lebanon, at least 2,822 people have been killed and 12,937 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war began.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Israel-UNRWA Dispute: The United Nations has warned Israel that if it bans the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Israel will be responsible for meeting the needs of Palestinian refugees under international law. This comes after two laws passed in Israel could prevent UNRWA from continuing its work. Even the U.S., Israel's closest ally, joined many governments and humanitarian organisations in opposing the legislation.

  • Hezbollah's Stance on Ceasefire: Hezbollah's newly named leader Naim Kassem said in his first public comments aired Wednesday that the militant group will keep fighting in its ongoing war with Israel until it is offered cease-fire terms it deems acceptable.  “If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable,” Kassem said, speaking from an undisclosed location in a pre-recorded televised address. “We will not beg for a cease fire as we will continue (fighting)... no matter how long it takes.”

  • International Diplomatic Efforts: CIA Director Williams Burns is expected in the Egyptian capital, Cairo today for a new round of talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, according to the Al Ahram Weekly. Burns’s visit comes days after he held meetings with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Israeli and Egyptian security officials in Qatar’s capital, Doha. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has proposed a limited two-day truce to exchange Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners.

  • Yemen Conflict Escalation: Yemeni media has reported a US-UK raid near Hodeidah University, targeting Houthi forces. The reported attack comes as US and UK forces have been carrying out raids against Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the rebel group’s assaults on ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

