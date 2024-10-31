Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire

Israel-UNRWA Dispute: The United Nations has warned Israel that if it bans the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Israel will be responsible for meeting the needs of Palestinian refugees under international law. This comes after two laws passed in Israel could prevent UNRWA from continuing its work. Even the U.S., Israel's closest ally, joined many governments and humanitarian organisations in opposing the legislation.

Hezbollah's Stance on Ceasefire: Hezbollah's newly named leader Naim Kassem said in his first public comments aired Wednesday that the militant group will keep fighting in its ongoing war with Israel until it is offered cease-fire terms it deems acceptable. “If the Israelis decide to stop the aggression, we say that we accept, but according to the conditions that we see as suitable,” Kassem said, speaking from an undisclosed location in a pre-recorded televised address. “We will not beg for a cease fire as we will continue (fighting)... no matter how long it takes.”