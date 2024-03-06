US: Voters Of 16 States Cast Vote On Super Tuesday; Trump Moves Closer To Rematch With Biden In November

Ahead of the geneeral election schduled in November this year, voters across 16 US states and one territory voted for presidential candidates on March 5 . This time, the two long-time political rivals - President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump are moving towards a electoral rematch.

As per Assoviated Press, the nominating contests were held in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and the US territory of American Samoa.