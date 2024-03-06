Ahead of the geneeral election schduled in November this year, voters across 16 US states and one territory voted for presidential candidates on March 5 . This time, the two long-time political rivals - President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump are moving towards a electoral rematch.
As per Assoviated Press, the nominating contests were held in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and the US territory of American Samoa.
About Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday in the United States is considered the biggest day for primary elections and caucuses ahead of the main Election Day in November. Super Tuesday is almost always the first Tuesday in March.
Yesterday, voters in 16 different states and one territory voted for who they want to run for president while it has been reported that some states also voted for the governor, senator and district attorneys candidates for their states.
'Super Tuesday' Status
As per latest reports by Associated Press, President Joe Biden has so far easily tasted victory in Democratic contests in Alabama, Minnesota, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, California, Virginia and Vermont.
Biden's Republican rival Donad Trump on the other handf has clinched Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Colorado Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, California, and Virginia, according to the Associated Press.
Despite long-shot challenges from Congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson, President Joe Biden is quitw eertain to seal his party's nomination.
However, with a double-digit lead in the polls, Donald Trump will be hoping to finally oust Nikki Haley out of the race. Despite securing a single victory in a string of nominating votes so far, Haley is still in the race.