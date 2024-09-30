International

Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27

Ishiba was chosen as the Liberal Democratic Party's leader on Friday and is assured to also succeed Fumio Kishida as prime minister because the party's coalition controls parliament.

Japan new prime minister
Japan's former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a candidate for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) presidential election, speaks during a debate at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo Saturday, Sept. 14 Photo: AP


Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan's governing party, said on Monday he plans to call a parliamentary election to be held on October 27 after he is elected as prime minister on Tuesday.

Ishiba mentioned the election date as he announced his top party leadership lineup Monday ahead of forming his Cabinet. The plan is not official since he is not prime minister yet, but Ishiba said he mentioned the date early for the logistical convenience of those who have to prepare on relatively short notice.

Considered a defence policy expert, Ishiba secured a come-from-behind win against Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who hoped to become the country's first female prime minister, in Friday's vote.

The LDP has had a nearly unbroke tenure governing Japan since World War II. The party members may have seen Ishiba's more centrist views as crucial in pushing back challenges by the liberal-leaning opposition and winning voter support as the party reels from corruption scandals that drove down outgoing Kishida's popularity.

Ishiba is a defence and security expert and has proposed an Asian version of NATO military alliance. He has also advocated for more equal Japan-US security alliance, including joint management of US bases in Japan and having training bases for Japanese forces in the United States.

Ishiba on Friday stressed Japan needs to reinforce its security, noting recent violations of Japanese airspace by Russian and Chinese warplanes and repeated missile launches by North Korea.

He pledged to continue Kishida's economic policy aimed at pulling Japan out of deflation and achieving real salary increases, while tackling challenges such as Japan's declining birthrate and population and resilience to natural disasters.

Ishiba, first elected to parliament in 1986, has served as defence minister, agriculture minister and in other key Cabinet posts, and was LDP secretary general under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

