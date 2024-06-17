International

Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government

The War Cabinet was dissolved following the departure from the government of Benny Gantz, an opposition lawmaker who had joined the coalition in the early days of the war. He had demanded that a small Cabinet be formed as a way to sideline far-right lawmakers in Netanyahu's government. Gantz, Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant were its members and made key decisions together throughout the war.

Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz speak during a news conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023. Israeli officials said Monday, June 17, 2024, that Netanyahu has dissolved the influential War Cabinet that was tasked with steering the war in Gaza. Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File
info_icon

Israeli officials said on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the influential War Cabinet that was tasked with steering the war in Gaza.

The War Cabinet was dissolved following the departure from the government of Benny Gantz, an opposition lawmaker who had joined the coalition in the early days of the war. He had demanded that a small Cabinet be formed as a way to sideline far-right lawmakers in Netanyahu's government. Gantz, Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant were its members and made key decisions together throughout the war.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the change with the media, said that going forward Netanyahu would hold smaller forums with some of his government members for sensitive issues. Gantz, a longtime political rival of Netanyahu's, joined the government as a show of unity after Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel. He left the government earlier this month, citing frustration with Netanyahu's handling of the war.

Critics say Netanyahu's wartime decision-making has been influenced by ultranationalists in his government who oppose a deal that would bring about a cease-fire in exchange for the release of hostages. They have voiced support for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and reoccupying the territory.

Netanyahu denies the accusations and says he has the country's best interests in mind.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Rescue Op On; Signal Was Defective Since 5:50 AM, Says Railway Source
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: Could 'Kavach' Have Prevented Mishap? Anti-Collision System Explained
  4. Odisha Accident: 4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Car-Tractor Collision; Investigation Underway | Details
  5. Four Dead In Truck Collision In Rajasthan's Udaipur
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'
  2. Amid Divorce Rumours, Jennifer Lopez Shares Father's Day Message For Ben Affleck
  3. 2024 Tony Awards Winners List: Angelina Jolie's 'The Outsiders' And Daniel Radcliffe's 'Merrily We Go Along' Sweep Big Wins
  4. Swara Bhasker Slams Food Blogger's 'Proud To Be Vegetarian' Social Media Post
  5. Jaya Bhattacharya Reveals Why She Didn't Work For 7 Years, Says ‘Negative’ Seems To Be 'Written On My Forehead’
Sports News
  1. WI Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 40 Preview: Rovman Powell & Co Eye To Top Group C
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Was Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Sent Back On Disciplinary Grounds?
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  4. T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Yet To Decide On Giving Up Pakistan Captaincy, Says ‘It's PCB's Call’
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Malcolm Marshall Forgotten At Home; Fans Urge WI To Cement T20 Supremacy With Third Title
World News
  1. International Concerns Grow Over Treatment Of Indian Workers Overseas
  2. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  3. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
  4. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  5. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Rescue Op On; Signal Was Defective Since 5:50 AM, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s