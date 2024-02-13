WATCH | Israeli Forces Rescue 2 Hostages In Dramatic Gaza Raid, 67 Palestinians Killed

In a dramatic raid, the Israeli forces on Monday rescued two hostages by storming a heavily guarded apartment in a densely packed town in the Gaza Strip. The airstrikes that gave cover to the raid reportedly killed more than 60 Palestinians, including women and children.

The overnight aerial attack devastated the densely packed city of Rafah, which is home to around 1.4 million people.

The two rescued hostages have been identified as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct 7. They also hold Argentinian citizenship.