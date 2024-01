What is UNRWA?

UNRWA, or the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, was established in 1949. It is the largest UN agency operating in Gaza and provides healthcare, education, and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Employing around 13,000 people within Gaza, UNRWA has played a crucial role in assisting displaced civilians during Israel's offensive.

Israel, the source of the allegations against UNRWA employees, has a history of accusing various UN branches, including UNRWA, of bias and antisemitism.

At least 152 UNRWA staffers have been killed in Gaza since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war, as reported by the agency.