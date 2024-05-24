International

Israel Army Says 3 More Bodies Of Hostages Recovered From Gaza

The bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were found and their families have been notified.

Gaza strip
info_icon

The bodies of three more hostages killed on October 7 were recovered overnight from Gaza, Israel's army said on Friday.

The bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were found and their families have been notified. The army said they were killed on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

The announcement comes less than a week after the army said it found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on October 7.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others in the October 7 attack. Around half of those hostages have since been freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to both eliminate Hamas and bring all the hostages back, but he's made little progress. He faces pressure to resign, and the US has threatened to scale back its support over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Would Have Progressed Much Faster If Borders Had Been More Secure, Defined: Ajit Doval
  2. Latur Teen Who Wrote Class 12 Exams With Feet Scores Distinction Marks
  3. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  4. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  5. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Indian Movies, Shows Clock Over 1 Billions Views On Netflix In 2023, Says Streamer In New Report
  2. Did Imran Khan Take A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’? Actor Clarifies ‘I Would Never Critique Another Person’s Film’
  3. Neeharika Roy Loves This Makeup Combo: 'Light Base, Tinted Moisturisers, Blush'
  4. 'Bajrang Aur Ali' Trailer Presents Unbreakable Bond Between A Hindu And A Muslim
  5. Rukmini Maitra’s Humanoid Robot Unleashes Laugh Riot In ‘Boomerang’
Sports News
  1. Skydivers Fly Through London's Tower Bridge In World First - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  3. Hunt For India's Next Coach: AB De Villiers To Be The Next Coach? Ex-Proteas Star Gives His Take
  4. French Open 2024 Preview: Sumit Nagal Faces World No. 18 Karen Khachanov In First Round
  5. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. Taiwan Tracks Dozens Of Chinese Warplanes, Navy Vessels Off Its Coast On 2nd Day Of Drills
  2. California Mother Fined $88,000 After Kids Mistakenly Collect Clams Instead Of Seashells
  3. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  4. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  5. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Shimla; BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Speaks At Mandi Rally