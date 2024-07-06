Islamic Extremists Degraded, Claims Nigeria; New Suicide Sombings Suggest Otherwise

The military has pushed them further into the fringes of the Lake Chad axis. The 2021 death of the group's founding leader, Abubakar Shekau, demoralised some members and made suicide bombing less popular. Clashes between Shekau's faction and the one linked to the Islamic State group have made the extremists turn against themselves, sometimes shifting the focus of attacks from the military and civilians and even contributing to the defection of thousands who are undergoing a reintegration program.