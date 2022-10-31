Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly

Thousands of banned Insta users are unable to log in and instead have received a pop-up informing them their account is no longer functional.

Instagram
Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 8:50 pm

Chaos ensued on Monday evening when a vast number of people discovered their Instagram accounts have been locked/suspended. The issue, however, is proving to be a technical problem, not a mass banning of accounts. 

The alarming messages began to appear to random Insta users from 1 pm onwards.

Thousands of banned Insta users are unable to log in and instead have received a pop-up informing them their account is no longer functional. It read: “We have suspended your account on August 31. You have 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.”

The pop-up further states that the account's owner can click on a blue alert box if they disagree with the decision.

Many with banned accounts have flooded other social media sites like Twitter to post screenshots of the alert and voice their confusion and panic over the outage message.

Instagram finally posted on its official Twitter account: “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown”

The social media site has been hit with an outage for the second time in as many weeks. Three days ago, the Meta company reported a network-wide failure as Instagram went down along with Facebook and WhatsApp.
 

Related stories

WhatsApp Submits Report To IT Ministry On Tuesday's Service Outage

Tags

International Instagram InstagramDown Instagram Outage Instagram Account Locked Account Suspended Banned User Meta Outage Facebook Twitter
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes