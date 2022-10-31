Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly

Chaos ensued on Monday evening when a vast number of people discovered their Instagram accounts have been locked/suspended. The issue, however, is proving to be a technical problem, not a mass banning of accounts.

The alarming messages began to appear to random Insta users from 1 pm onwards.

Thousands of banned Insta users are unable to log in and instead have received a pop-up informing them their account is no longer functional. It read: “We have suspended your account on August 31. You have 30 days remaining to disagree with this decision.”

The pop-up further states that the account's owner can click on a blue alert box if they disagree with the decision.

Many with banned accounts have flooded other social media sites like Twitter to post screenshots of the alert and voice their confusion and panic over the outage message.

Instagram finally posted on its official Twitter account: “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown”

The social media site has been hit with an outage for the second time in as many weeks. Three days ago, the Meta company reported a network-wide failure as Instagram went down along with Facebook and WhatsApp.

