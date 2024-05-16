International

Indonesia Raises Alert For Mount Ibu Volcano To Highest Level Following Series Of Eruptions

The 1,325-metre (4,347-foot) volcano on the northwest coast of the remote island of Halmahera has been spewing thick grey ash and dark clouds up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the air every day since last Friday.

AP
In this photo released by the Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (PVMBG-ESDM), Mount Ibu spews volcanic materials into the air during an eruption in West Halmahera, Indonesia, Monday, May 13, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the alert level for Mount Ibu, a volcano in North Maluku province, to the highest level following a series of eruptions since last week.

The 1,325-metre (4,347-foot) volcano on the northwest coast of the remote island of Halmahera has been spewing thick grey ash and dark clouds up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the air every day since last Friday.

“Based on the results of visual and instrumental monitoring which show the occurrence of increased volcanic activity for Mount Ibu, we have raised the alert level from 3 to 4,” said Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia's Geology Agency.

Officials advised residents and tourists to not conduct any activities within 7 km (4.4 miles) of the crater and to be aware of the potential for an eruption involving the release of lava from its summit.

Indonesia's 'Ring Of Fire' Volcano | Visual Story

Thousands of people live within that radius. Local authorities have prepared evacuation tents, but no formal evacuation order has been reported yet.

Deep volcanic earthquakes and visual activities from Mount Ibu have significantly increased.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. INDIA Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs In 5 Years: Modi In Pratapgarh
  2. Maharashtra: IT Department Seizes Rs 170 Crore Wealth In 72-Hour Tax Raids At Nanded Finance Firms
  3. Day In Pics: May 16, 2024
  4. POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead: Kerala Women's Commission Registers Case
  5. Unrest In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir And How Indian Ministers Are Stirring The Pot
Entertainment News
  1. ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious
  2. 'Pushpa 2': Is Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Postponed? Here's What We Know
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Was Arrested Twice From 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' For THESE Illegal Activities
  4. 'Dune Part 2' Actor Austin Butler To Star In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot? Here's What We Know
  5. Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance
Sports News
  1. NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic Is 'Not A Robot' - Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd
  2. Chelsea Players Want To Fight For Mauricio Pochettino: Cole Palmer
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag In Action At Thailand Open
  4. IPL 2024: PBKS Pacer Nathan Ellis Happy To 'Get Reward' With 5-Wicket Victory Over RR
  5. England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. ‘Music & Dog Lover, Bookworm’: Meet Singapore’s New PM Lawrence Wong
  2. Georgian President Says A Foreign Influence Bill Passed By Parliament Is Unacceptable
  3. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
  4. Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico
  5. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup