Indonesia: Highest Alert On As 'Ring Of Fire' Volcano Erupts 2nd Time In 2 Weeks

Indonesia's Mount Ruang Volcano Erupts Again

Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted on Tuesday for a second time in two weeks, spewing ash almost 2 kilometers into the sky

AP/File

'Highest' Level Alert Sounded

The alert level of the volcano on Sulawesi Island was again raised to the highest level by the Indonesian geological service, after sensors picked up increasing volcanic activity

AP/File

Volcano Ash Shuts Airport

Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, the provincial capital, was closed on Tuesday morning due to reduced visibility and the dangers posed to aircraft engines by ash

AP/File

Volcano Erupts 2nd Time In 2 Weeks

Earlier this month also, multiple volcano eruptions at Ruang mountain in Indonesia had prompted authorities in the country to go on its highest-level alert mode

AP/File

Headlights On During Daytime

Ash, grit and rock fell from the sky in towns and cities across the region, including Manado, a city with more than 430,000 people where motorists had to switch on their headlights during daytime, AP reported.

AP/File

April 17 Eruptions

More than 11,000 people had evacuated after the April 17 eruption when authorities warned that a major eruption might collapse part of the volcano into the sea and cause a tsunami

Airport Reopened After 4 Days

Less than 3,000 remained at temporary shelters after the government lowered its alert level to the second highest from four levels and reopened the airport after four days.

130 Active Volcanos In Indonesia

Ruang is among about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. The archipelagic nation is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”

AP/File

Pacific “Ring of Fire”

The Pacific “Ring of Fire” is a series of fault lines stretching from the western coasts of the Americas through Japan and Southeast Asia

AP/File