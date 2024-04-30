Indonesia: Highest Alert On As 'Ring Of Fire' Volcano Erupts 2nd Time In 2 Weeks

Outlook Web Desk
Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted on Tuesday for a second time in two weeks, spewing ash almost 2 kilometers into the sky
The alert level of the volcano on Sulawesi Island was again raised to the highest level by the Indonesian geological service, after sensors picked up increasing volcanic activity
Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, the provincial capital, was closed on Tuesday morning due to reduced visibility and the dangers posed to aircraft engines by ash
Earlier this month also, multiple volcano eruptions at Ruang mountain in Indonesia had prompted authorities in the country to go on its highest-level alert mode
Ash, grit and rock fell from the sky in towns and cities across the region, including Manado, a city with more than 430,000 people where motorists had to switch on their headlights during daytime, AP reported.
More than 11,000 people had evacuated after the April 17 eruption when authorities warned that a major eruption might collapse part of the volcano into the sea and cause a tsunami
Less than 3,000 remained at temporary shelters after the government lowered its alert level to the second highest from four levels and reopened the airport after four days.
Ruang is among about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. The archipelagic nation is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”
The Pacific “Ring of Fire” is a series of fault lines stretching from the western coasts of the Americas through Japan and Southeast Asia