Indian Navy Officer In UK's Royal Naval College Training First

Lt Cdr Anand took charge as Divisional Training Officer at the premier UK training institution, an assignment which will involve him training Royal Naval Officer Cadets in crucial skills. The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that while the UK and India have a long tradition of working together as allies, this is the first time an Indian officer has worked at BRNC, Dartmouth.