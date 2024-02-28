Indian American Jeweller Indicted In Multi-Million Dollar International Trade Fraud

He would ship or instruct his conspirators to ship goods from Turkey or India, which would have been subject to an approximately 5.5 per cent duty if shipped directly to the US, to one of Shah's companies in South Korea, these stated.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Shah's conspirators in South Korea would change the labels on the jewellery to state that they were from South Korea instead of Turkey or India, and then ship them to Shah or his customers in the US, thereby unlawfully evading the duty.

He would also make and instruct his customers to make fake invoices and packing lists to make it look like Shah's South Korean companies were actually ordering jewellery from Turkey or India.