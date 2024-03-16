International

In Pics: Karnataka Water Crisis

Karnataka in southern part of the country is facing acute water crisis after severe drought has hit the state's parts.

March 16, 2024
Karnataka water crisis | Photo: PTI

People wait in a queue to collect drinking water amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka water crisis | Photo: PTI
Free drinking water being provided through a tanker due to the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka water crisis | Photo: PTI
Pots are placed to collect free water from a tanker amid the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka water crisis | Photo: PTI
A locked water tap amid the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka water crisis | Photo: PTI
Women carry water pots amid the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka water crisis | Photo: PTI
A woman collects free drinking water from a tanker due to the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka water crisis | Photo: PTI
People collect free drinking water from a tanker due to the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.

