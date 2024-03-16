In Pics: Karnataka Water Crisis

People wait in a queue to collect drinking water amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka, in Bengaluru.
Free drinking water being provided through a tanker due to the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.
Pots are placed to collect free water from a tanker amid the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.
A locked water tap amid the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.
Women carry water pots amid the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.
A woman collects free drinking water from a tanker due to the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.
People collect free drinking water from a tanker due to the ongoing water crisis, in Bengaluru.