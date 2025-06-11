International

In Photos: LA Burns As Protests Against Trump's Immigration Crackdown Intensifies

Demonstrators could be seen burning vehicles on the streets of Los Angeles as they protest against ICE immigration raids throughout the city. Several supporters had gathered as Civil rights legend Dolores Huerta, 95, speaks in Los Angeles, calling for the release of labor union leader David Huerta, who was arrested during a protest on June 6 (he was released on June 9).

Deportation Protest Los Angeles
Trump Immigration Policy | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer

A protester taunts a line of California National Guard protecting a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

1/13
Protests Against Trump Immigration Policy
Protests Against Trump Immigration Policy Turn Violent | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

A person carrying multiple flags walks past a burning car during protests over the Trump administration's immigration raids in Los Angeles.

2/13
Los Angeles Immigration Protest
Immigration Protest Los Angeles | Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Waymo taxis burn on Los Angeles St. as thousands of protesters take to the streets to protest ICE immigration raids throughout the city.

3/13
Immigration Protest Los Angeles
Los Angeles Immigration Protest | Photo: AP/Eric Thayer, File

Multiple Waymo taxis burn near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, following last night's immigration raid protest.

4/13
Protest In Los Angeles
Los Angeles Trump Protests | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

NYPD officers carry a detained demonstrator during a protest against deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York.

5/13
Los Angeles Trump Protests
Protest In Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Demonstrators gather to protest against deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York.

6/13
Protest Against Trump
Protest Against Trump Policy | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong

Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, following last night's immigration raid protest.

7/13
Los Angeles Immigrant Protest
Deportation Protest Los Angeles | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

Protesters against U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement raids march through San Francisco's Mission district.

8/13
Los Angeles Immigrants Protests
Los Angeles Immigrant Protest | Photo: AP/Noah Berger

Protesters against U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement raids pass diners while marching through San Francisco's Mission district.

9/13
Immigration Raid In La
Los Angeles Raids | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes

Supporters gather as Civil rights legend Dolores Huerta, 95, speaks in Los Angeles, calling for the release of labor union leader David Huerta, who was arrested during a protest on June 6.

10/13
Los Angeles Raids Protest
Immigration Raid In La | Photo: AP/ Jae Hong

Protesters clasp hands in front of a line of California National Guard at a Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

11/13
Los Angeles Immigration Protest
Immigration Protest Los Angeles | Photo: AP/ Jae Hong

Protesters denounce ICE, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown Los Angeles.

12/13
Immigration Protest Los Angeles
Los Angeles Immigration Protest | Photo: AP/Jon Cherry

Protesters cheer from pedestal of a statue during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration at Metro Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

13/13
Protests Against Trump Immigration Policy Turn Violent
Protests Against Trump Immigration Policy | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope

A protester sets a fire during protests over the Trump administration's immigration raids in Los Angeles.

