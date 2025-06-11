In Photos: LA Burns As Protests Against Trump's Immigration Crackdown Intensifies

A protester taunts a line of California National Guard protecting a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.
A person carrying multiple flags walks past a burning car during protests over the Trump administration's immigration raids in Los Angeles.
Waymo taxis burn on Los Angeles St. as thousands of protesters take to the streets to protest ICE immigration raids throughout the city.
Multiple Waymo taxis burn near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, following last night's immigration raid protest.
NYPD officers carry a detained demonstrator during a protest against deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York.
Demonstrators gather to protest against deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York.
Protesters confront police on the 101 Freeway near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, following last night's immigration raid protest.
Protesters against U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement raids march through San Francisco's Mission district.
Protesters against U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement raids pass diners while marching through San Francisco's Mission district.
Supporters gather as Civil rights legend Dolores Huerta, 95, speaks in Los Angeles, calling for the release of labor union leader David Huerta, who was arrested during a protest on June 6.
Protesters clasp hands in front of a line of California National Guard at a Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.
Protesters denounce ICE, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown Los Angeles.
Protesters cheer from pedestal of a statue during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration at Metro Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
A protester sets a fire during protests over the Trump administration's immigration raids in Los Angeles.