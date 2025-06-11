International

In Photos: LA Burns As Protests Against Trump's Immigration Crackdown Intensifies

Demonstrators could be seen burning vehicles on the streets of Los Angeles as they protest against ICE immigration raids throughout the city. Several supporters had gathered as Civil rights legend Dolores Huerta, 95, speaks in Los Angeles, calling for the release of labor union leader David Huerta, who was arrested during a protest on June 6 (he was released on June 9).