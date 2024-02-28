In Photos: Glimpses Of The Britain Costume Auction

A costume handler arranges Drew Barrymore's costume as Danielle in the film Ever After A Cinderella Story, 1998, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 1,000-1,500 UK Pounds (1,300-1,900 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.
A costume handler arranges Kate Winslet's costume as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the film Finding Neverland, 2004 as John Bright, right, looks on, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.
Star Arkana, a young ambassador from The Bright Foundation, looks at Colin Firth's 'wet-shirt' costume as Mr Darcy in the TV series Pride and Prejudice, 1995, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 7,000-10,000 UK Pounds (8,900-12,700 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5..
A costume handler arranges Dame Maggie Smith's costume as Violet Dowager, Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey 2010, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 800-1,200 UK Pounds (1,000-1,500 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.
A costume handler arranges Elizabeth Taylor's costume as Nadina Bullchoff in the film Young Toscanini, 1988 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.
Detail on the bodice of Drew Barrymore's costume as Danielle in the film Ever After A Cinderella Story, 1998 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 1,000-1,500 UK Pounds (1,300-1,900 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.
A costume handler arranges Helena Bonham Carter's costume as Lucy Honeychurch in the film A Room With a View 1985 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 800-1,000 UK Pounds (1,000-1,300 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.
A costume handler arranges Madonna's pink satin evening coat worn in the role of Eva Peron, for the film Evita 1996, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 2,000-3,000 UK Pounds (2,500-3,800 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.
Detail on the bodice of Elizabeth Taylor's costume as Nadina Bullchoff in the film Young Toscanini, 1988 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 3,000-5,000 UK Pounds (3,800-6,400 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.