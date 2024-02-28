International

In Photos: Glimpses Of The Britain Costume Auction

The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 28, 2024

Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A costume handler arranges Drew Barrymore's costume as Danielle in the film Ever After A Cinderella Story, 1998, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 1,000-1,500 UK Pounds (1,300-1,900 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.

1/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A costume handler arranges Kate Winslet's costume as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the film Finding Neverland, 2004 as John Bright, right, looks on, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.

2/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Star Arkana, a young ambassador from The Bright Foundation, looks at Colin Firth's 'wet-shirt' costume as Mr Darcy in the TV series Pride and Prejudice, 1995, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 7,000-10,000 UK Pounds (8,900-12,700 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5..

Advertisement
3/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A costume handler arranges Dame Maggie Smith's costume as Violet Dowager, Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey 2010, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 800-1,200 UK Pounds (1,000-1,500 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.

Advertisement
4/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A costume handler arranges Elizabeth Taylor's costume as Nadina Bullchoff in the film Young Toscanini, 1988 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.

Advertisement
5/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Detail on the bodice of Drew Barrymore's costume as Danielle in the film Ever After A Cinderella Story, 1998 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 1,000-1,500 UK Pounds (1,300-1,900 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.

Advertisement
6/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A costume handler arranges Helena Bonham Carter's costume as Lucy Honeychurch in the film A Room With a View 1985 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 800-1,000 UK Pounds (1,000-1,300 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.

7/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A costume handler arranges Madonna's pink satin evening coat worn in the role of Eva Peron, for the film Evita 1996, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 2,000-3,000 UK Pounds (2,500-3,800 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.

8/8
Britain Costume Auction
Britain Costume Auction | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Detail on the bodice of Elizabeth Taylor's costume as Nadina Bullchoff in the film Young Toscanini, 1988 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The costume estimated at 3,000-5,000 UK Pounds (3,800-6,400 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement