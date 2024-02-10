In Photos: Ecuador Violence

International

Thousands of indigenous people marched against President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence, with a sign that reads in Spanish "Creating poverty for the people is a form of violence" in Latacunga, Ecuador. The Litoral Penitentiary is considered one of the most violent in the country faced a spike of violence due to drug gangs recently.

Photo Webdesk
February 10, 2024

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Cesar Munoz

A soldier stands at an entrance, near an inner wall that has Psalm 91 painted on it, at the Litoral Penitentiary, during a press tour organized by the military, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. According to the military, the tour is to demonstrate that control has been regained inside the prison, considered one of the most violent in the country.

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Ecuadorian police sing their national anthem during a ceremony in which U.S. officials delivered mobile border units to support Ecuador’s continuing combat against the spike of violence blamed on drug gangs, in Quito.

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Cesar Munoz

A soldier stands guard over inmates at the Litoral Penitentiary during a press tour organized by the military, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Cesar Munoz

Soldiers stand guard at the Litoral Penitentiary during a press tour organized by the military, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

People march against President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence in Latacunga, Ecuador.

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Indigenous people march against President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence, with a sign that reads in Spanish "Creating poverty for the people is a form of violence" in Latacunga, Ecuador.

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Indigenous women march President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence in Latacunga, Ecuador.

Ecuador Violence | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

People march against President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence in Latacunga, Ecuador.

