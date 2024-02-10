In Photos: Ecuador Violence

A soldier stands at an entrance, near an inner wall that has Psalm 91 painted on it, at the Litoral Penitentiary, during a press tour organized by the military, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. According to the military, the tour is to demonstrate that control has been regained inside the prison, considered one of the most violent in the country.
Ecuadorian police sing their national anthem during a ceremony in which U.S. officials delivered mobile border units to support Ecuador’s continuing combat against the spike of violence blamed on drug gangs, in Quito.
A soldier stands guard over inmates at the Litoral Penitentiary during a press tour organized by the military, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Soldiers stand guard at the Litoral Penitentiary during a press tour organized by the military, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
People march against President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence in Latacunga, Ecuador.
Indigenous people march against President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence, with a sign that reads in Spanish "Creating poverty for the people is a form of violence" in Latacunga, Ecuador.
Indigenous women march President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence in Latacunga, Ecuador.
People march against President Daniel Noboa's proposal to raise taxes, as well as gang violence in Latacunga, Ecuador.