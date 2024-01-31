International

Toshakhana Case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan, Wife Sentenced To 14-Year Jail | Details

The Toshakhana case was filed against Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for deliberately concealing the gifts he received during his term as the prime minister and retaining them from the Toshakhana

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

January 31, 2024

AP : Former Pakistan PM Imran khan
A day after a special Pakistan court imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood for 10 years for the breach of state secrets, a Pakistan court on Wednesday sentenced Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in jail in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Moreover, the couple has also been prohibited from holding public office for 10 years, and they were penalized with Rs 787 million Pakistani Rupee.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption in the Toshakhana Case.

About the Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana is a federal government department that is in charge of all the valuables received by officials and elected leaders while in office. 

The case was filed against Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for "deliberately concealing" the gifts he received during his term as the prime minister and retained them from the Toshakhana.

Khan has been convicted for not disclosing certain gifts to the Toshakhana and for irregularities in the sale of certain gifts in deposited in Toshakhana. 

