Toshakhana Case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan, Wife Sentenced To 14-Year Jail | Details

A day after a special Pakistan court imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood for 10 years for the breach of state secrets, a Pakistan court on Wednesday sentenced Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in jail in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Moreover, the couple has also been prohibited from holding public office for 10 years, and they were penalized with Rs 787 million Pakistani Rupee.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan, Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption in the Toshakhana Case.