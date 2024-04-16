Elon Musk's New Plan For X Users: Pay A 'Small Fee' To Like And Reply On Posts

Elon Musk is once again switching up the rules for his social media platform X. As per his latest tweet, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is planning to charge users to access basic features on X such as liking a post, replying to it and more.
While this plan had already surfaced online last year, Elon Musk confirmed it on Monday while replying to a user's post.
The post revealed a "text update" in which it is stated that by purchasing the user would agree to pay a small annual fee for the ability to post, like, bookmark and reply to posts on the social media platform.
Taking to X, Musk responded and said - "Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots."
Adding that current AI tech can pass the "Are you a bot" test with ease, X will be working on these changes in order to reduce spam, bots from feeds and to combat the "onslaught of fake accounts".
“The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a result,” Musk added further.
As per a report by 9to5Mac, a code found in X confirmed that the change will be implemented soon. As per the reports, the code read - “Subscribe to unlock the ability to post and engage. New unverified users are required to pay a small annual fee before you’re able to perform any write actions on web, including posting, liking, bookmarking, and replying. This is to reduce bots and spam to make the experience better for everyone. You can still follow accounts and browse X for free".
As per Musk and online reports, new users will be required to pay a "nominal fee" for this feature. The amount of this charge has not been specified but earlier reports suggest that it could be as low as $1 (Rs. 85 approximately).