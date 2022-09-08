Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

The 96-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth-II had been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had also cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first to serve 70 years as a British monarch
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 years of age.(File photo) Twitter/The Royal Family

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 11:37 pm

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has died after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. 

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement said.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms, the BBC reported.

(With PTI inputs)

