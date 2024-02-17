Brazil Sees Rise In Dengue Cases

People wait inside a provisional military field hospital treating people suffering from dengue, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.
A dengue patient receives treatment at a provisional military field hospital, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.
A dengue patient receives treatment at a provisional military field hospital, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.
A person is received at a provisional military field hospital treating people suffering from dengue, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.
A man is injected with a dose of the Qdenga vaccine, during a vaccination campaign against dengue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A woman is injected with a dose of the Qdenga vaccine, during a vaccination campaign against dengue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
People wait outside a provisional military field hospital treating those suffering from dengue, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.
Public health workers spray insecticide during a fumigation campaign against dengue-promoting mosquitoes, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.
A public health worker sprays insecticide during a fumigation campaign against dengue-promoting mosquitoes, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.