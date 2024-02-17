International

Brazil Sees Rise In Dengue Cases

Brazil is witnessing surge in dengue cases with the doctors from country’s military treating the patients at field hospitals.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 17, 2024

Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres

People wait inside a provisional military field hospital treating people suffering from dengue, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.

1/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres

A dengue patient receives treatment at a provisional military field hospital, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.

2/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres

A dengue patient receives treatment at a provisional military field hospital, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.

Advertisement
3/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres

A person is received at a provisional military field hospital treating people suffering from dengue, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.

Advertisement
4/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

A man is injected with a dose of the Qdenga vaccine, during a vaccination campaign against dengue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
5/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

A woman is injected with a dose of the Qdenga vaccine, during a vaccination campaign against dengue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement
6/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres

People wait outside a provisional military field hospital treating those suffering from dengue, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.

7/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres

Public health workers spray insecticide during a fumigation campaign against dengue-promoting mosquitoes, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.

8/8
Brazil Dengue
Brazil Dengue | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres

A public health worker sprays insecticide during a fumigation campaign against dengue-promoting mosquitoes, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement