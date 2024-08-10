Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'

A man who missed the flight that later crashed in Sao Paulo, resulting in the deaths of all passengers, got emotional as he shared his experience. He has also expressed gratitude to an airline employee who prevented him from boarding as he was late to reach and ultimately saving his life.
A devastating plane crash has occurred in Brazil, killing all 61 people on board. The VoePass Flight 2283 was en route from Cascavel to São Paulo when it suddenly plummeted to the ground near the small city of Vinhedo on Friday.
In an interview with TV Globo, Adriano Assis explained why he missed the flight and a segment of his interview went viral on social media.
The man told the news outlet that he thought he was supposed to take a Latam flight. He waited at the airport for an announcement, but nothing came. Later, he found out that there was a mix-up and he was actually supposed to be on the Voepass flight that crashed.
When he realized his mistake, he rushed to the gate but was turned away by an airline employee.
He reportedly argued with the staff member and got upset. In the interview, Assis admitted that he is now grateful to the employee, saying that the staff member ultimately saved his life.
The part from the interview of him sharing the experience went viral on social media and one of the users wrote, “This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE. He argued with the man at the boarding gate, but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed. This is unbelievable."
Assis wasn’t the only one who missed the ill-fated flight. Another passenger also made the same mistake and failed to board.
The passenger told the outlet that they were relieved not to have been on the plane. They explained that they had expected to fly with Latam, but the flight was with Voe Pass, and Latam's counter was closed.
Despite arriving early and waiting, they never received any notification.