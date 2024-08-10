International

Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'

The man told the news outlet that he thought he was supposed to take a Latam flight. Later, he found out that there was a mix-up and he was actually supposed to be on the VoePass flight that crashed.

Brazil plan crash
Man who escaped Brazil plan crash Photo: X
info_icon

A man who missed the flight that later crashed in Sao Paulo, resulting in the deaths of all passengers, got emotional as he shared his experience. He has also expressed gratitude to an airline employee who prevented him from boarding as he was late to reach and ultimately saving his life.

A devastating plane crash has occurred in Brazil, killing all 61 people on board. The VoePass Flight 2283 was en route from Cascavel to São Paulo when it suddenly plummeted to the ground near the small city of Vinhedo on Friday.

Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky | - X Screengrabs
Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61

BY Outlook Web Desk

In an interview with TV Globo, Adriano Assis explained why he missed the flight and a segment of his interview went viral on social media.

The man told the news outlet that he thought he was supposed to take a Latam flight. He waited at the airport for an announcement, but nothing came. Later, he found out that there was a mix-up and he was actually supposed to be on the Voepass flight that crashed.

When he realized his mistake, he rushed to the gate but was turned away by an airline employee.

He reportedly argued with the staff member and got upset. In the interview, Assis admitted that he is now grateful to the employee, saying that the staff member ultimately saved his life.

The part from the interview of him sharing the experience went viral on social media and one of the users wrote, “This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE. He argued with the man at the boarding gate, but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed. This is unbelievable."

Assis wasn’t the only one who missed the ill-fated flight. Another passenger also made the same mistake and failed to board.

The passenger told the outlet that they were relieved not to have been on the plane. They explained that they had expected to fly with Latam, but the flight was with Voe Pass, and Latam's counter was closed.

Despite arriving early and waiting, they never received any notification.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  2. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  4. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: ESP Euro Winning Coach De La Fuente Lauds His Country's Historic Gold Medal Success
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Warns Over Slow Start Ahead Of New Season For Red Devils
  3. USA Vs Brazil, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch USA vs BRA Women's Gold Medal Match
  4. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  5. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  2. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  4. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  5. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Anantnag After Militants Fired At Security Forces
  2. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: PM Modi Visits Relief Camp, Hospital With CM Vijayan; Interacts With Victims
  3. 'Something Big Soon India': Hindenburg's Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral
  4. Himachal Rain: 128 Roads Closed, Flash Flood Warning Issued As Heavy Downpour Continues
  5. Alcohol, Hookah, Underage Drinking: Massive 'Rave Party' Busted In Posh Noida Society
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  2. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  3. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  4. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  5. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
US News
  1. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  2. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  3. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  4. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  5. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: Passenger Who Missed VoePass Flight Last Moment Thanks Airline Staff, Says 'He Saved My Life'
  2. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  3. Maldivian President Muizzu Hails 'Closest' Ally India As 'Invaluable' Partner, Acknowledges Timely Aid And Support
  4. Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Dies Of Lung Cancer Months After 19-Year-Old Son's Death
  5. Amid Massive Protests, Bangladesh Chief Justice Says He Will Resign
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg, Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Reetika Hooda Is Leading With One Point Against Top Seed