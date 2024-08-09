International

Brazil: Plane Carrying 62 People Crashes In Sao Paulo

Brazilian airline VoePass says 62 people were aboard plane that crashed in Sao Paulo state, according to Associated Press.

Plane carrying 62 people crashed in Sao Paulo
Plane carrying 62 people crashed in Sao Paulo Photo: X/@theinformant_x
info_icon

A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo's international airport Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn't say what caused the accident.

Firefighters confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details. The firefighter corps was dispatching teams to the crash site.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.

