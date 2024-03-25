Activists Jailed, Lawmakers Resign: A History Of Hong Kong's Protests For Democracy

For years, the streets of Hong Kong have been a battleground for a profound struggle – a fight for democracy, autonomy, and preservation of civil liberties. The pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have roots that stretch back to the 2014 Umbrella Movement, when tens of thousands of citizens occupied major roads and intersections, demanding genuine universal suffrage and democratic reforms. Their umbrellas, used as shields against police pepper spray, became a powerful symbol of peaceful resistance.