5 Killed, 18 Injured In Shooting Inside Gay Night Club In US

Five people were killed, while 18 were injured following a shooting inside a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs in US, the NDTV report said.

The report said the shooting suspect has been arrested by police.

However, it didn’t mention the motive behind the attack.

The report added Club Q describes itself as an ‘adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs’.

The report also mentioned the club statement: "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

There has been several instances in the past of attacks inside gay night clubs in US.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

