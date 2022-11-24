'Mahsa Amini Was Not Killed': Iran Minister On Death Of 22-Year-Old Woman In Police Custody

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Ali Baqeri on Thursday claimed that Irani woman Mahsa Amini "was not killed". The death of the 22-year-old woman in police custody in September, early this year, in police custody has triggered one of Iran's biggest shows of dissent.

Baqeri, who is currently in India as part of political consultations between the countries, said that Amini "passed away" and blamed the western media for building a "baseless and fallacious atmosphere" leading to chaos and dissent in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Baqeri said, "Mahsa Amini was not killed, she passed away. We have seen the atmosphere created by some western media with regard to the development in Iran. This atmosphere is baseless and fallacious. We are seeing the rights of the Iranian nation being violated by these western powers."

The minister further added, "The western powers don't talk about the people of Afghanistan, Palestine or Yemen. They don't denounce or condemn these actions. Who are the real killers of these people?" reports ANI.

Since the death of Amini, who was arrested for violating the country's Hijab law, on September 13, Iran has witnessed mass protest that has led to the deaths of many women, leaders and activists.

Last week, in a coercive bid, to contain the spread of the anti-hijab movement, Iranian security forces yesterday opened fire at the protestors in a Tehran metro station. As the protestors were putting their hijabs on fire in the metro station raising their voice against the death of Mahsa Amini, the security forces started firing.