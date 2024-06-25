Smart Stadiums: Startup Transforming The Fan Experience

In the realm of sports, there is no greater rush than attending a live game at a stadium. On the other hand, fans' expectations are changing along with technology. These days, people expect an immersive, practical, and captivating experience in addition to the on-field action. Let's talk about smart stadiums, where innovative European businesses are driving the change in sports entertainment. The smart stadium is a technological advancement that has made it simple for people or players to know things and find them more quickly, like their seats or the restroom in the stadium.