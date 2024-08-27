Vygr, India’s Largest Informational Creator Platform Turns Two

The company's innovative approach, combined with a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences, has earned it significant attention and positioned it as a leader in the industry. The platform has served over 40000 pieces of content across its platforms - in 4 different formats - textual articles, long form videos, social posts and reels and podcasts.

"We didnt just build our own brand. We built an ecosystem for the informational creator (IC)- to create, to earn from their creation, to thrive. We have over 250 ICs today creating content across Sports, Entertainment, Startups, Finance, Love and Relationships, Astrology, Local News, International Politics - everything that our users wants to know about," says Sonam as she has recently moved to a much larger role with one of the largest families in the nation.

Dynamic Team Driving Change

Vygr's remarkable success is a testament to the talented and dedicated team that powers the company's growth. Each member bringing unique skills and a shared passion for revolutionizing the news industry. Abhishake Das, who joined in the team in November, 2022 as Head of Content and was recently elevated to Co-founder as Sonam transitioned, stated, “15 Million web visits in our first year of full operations, averaging about 2 million a month is not a joke at all. We have over 7.5 Million Impressions on our YouTube alone. As an unfunded independent media house, I think we have achieved what we call a miracle. Its the steadfastness that brought us here. We believed in our product, we believed in our team. How else do you explain over 15000 hours of watch time in an era where attention spans last a few seconds?”

Mrigya Sambyal who leads the PR and corporate strategy for the brand is a thrilled soul. “I joined Vygr purely because of the vision I heard during my interview. But I must say the gut call has turned better than I thought. We are revenue generating, breakeven on our costs, and yet growing at break-neck speed. It is humungous and to my mind, we are ready to lead the next stage of growth of the Indian creator ecosystem - Enlightened self-regulated communities of user-creators who curate the best content to serve an audience without overcrowding. Vygr is well placed for the Indian creator economy today.”

Shreya Suryawanshi who leads the talent management at Vygr mentioned, "At Vygr, our strength lies in our people. And my job is unique - these people are not just in-house but i also manage a growing contributor community of over 250+ creators who interact with me everyday crazily contributing content across texts, reels, videos, podcasts, hyperlocal real-time shorts. Each member of this team brings a unique perspective and an unwavering commitment to innovation, and together, we are redefining the news media landscape."

Revolutionizing News Consumption: The Vygr Way!

By harnessing cutting-edge technology, Vygr is creating news experiences that are:

Real-time: Because in today's world, yesterday's news is ancient history!

Personalized: Tailored to individual interests, because one size doesn't fit all!

Omni-platform: From websites to apps, social media to OTT platforms - Vygr is everywhere you are!

The Future is Bright, and Vygr is Leading the Way!

As we celebrate two years of groundbreaking success, we're not just looking back with pride; we're looking forward with unbridled excitement. The Vygr revolution has only just begun, and the best is yet to come!

"The future of news media is digital, personalized, and rooted in trust, it is human-led. AI will help you, not create for you. It is incapable of beating the human mind," says Sonam. "My editorial team inhouse led by Swati Badhan, Nichita M. and Minakshi Srivastava, my young business teammates like Dhruv Wadhwa, my HR Shreya all belong to the young so-called GenZ community. That was born to tech. And they are all innovating everyday to prove human mind is far superior. At Vygr, we are not just keeping pace with this evolution – we are leading the charge, and we are just getting started."