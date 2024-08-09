Upendrra Rai And Devendra Fadnavis Discuss Maharashtra’s Future At Bharat Express Urja Summit

The dialogue covered key projects such as the coastal road, bullet train, and nuclear plant initiatives. Fadnavis noted, “Today we are seeing an energetic India, which started in 2014. The transformation we witness is not solely my idea; these concepts were conceived long ago, but implementation was a challenge.” He also discussed the Atal Setu project’s origins and the efforts needed to bring it to fruition, commending PM Narendra Modi for streamlining the project approval process.