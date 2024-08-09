Upendrra Rai And Devendra Fadnavis Discuss Maharashtra’s Future At Bharat Express Urja Summit

At the Bharat Express Urja Summit, CMD and Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai engaged in a pivotal discussion with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This distinguished event focused on Maharashtra’s development trajectory, energy projects, and the challenges faced by Fadnavis during his tenure.
The summit began with Rai’s warm reception of Fadnavis, who likened his leadership approach to that of the heroic Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata, stating, “I am a Modern Abhimanyu, I know how to break the Chakravyuh.”
Rai, in his address, praised Fadnavis’s visionary leadership, quoting poet Allama Iqbal: “For thousands of years, it is with great difficulty that a visionary is born.” Rai’s respect for Fadnavis’s forward-thinking approach was clear.
The dialogue covered key projects such as the coastal road, bullet train, and nuclear plant initiatives. Fadnavis noted, “Today we are seeing an energetic India, which started in 2014. The transformation we witness is not solely my idea; these concepts were conceived long ago, but implementation was a challenge.” He also discussed the Atal Setu project’s origins and the efforts needed to bring it to fruition, commending PM Narendra Modi for streamlining the project approval process.
The summit featured notable attendees from the energy sector, including BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shellar, Maharashtra Energy Secretary Abha Shukla, DISCOM MD Lokesh Chandra, and Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Satya Narayan Choudhary. Other prominent figures such as BJP Mumbai Mahanagar Vice President Acharya Pawan Tripathi and CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited Dr. Yogesh Lakhani were also present, contributing to the insightful discussions on energy-related topics.
Upendrra Rai’s engagement at the summit highlighted his dedication to addressing significant issues and fostering important dialogues about Maharashtra’s future.