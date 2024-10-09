Twid Enhances Customer Experience With Seamless Rewards Redemption

With access to over 150 million users, Twid's embedded ecosystem approach addresses the needs of both issuers and merchants. Our partnerships with banks and retailers are fundamental to our growth strategy and the value proposition we offer consumers. Twid has access to a substantial reward points pool, valued at approximately $2.2 billion, through affiliations with leading institutions in banking and non-banking point issuers. In the last two years, Twid's customer share of wallet has witnessed a massive jump from 0.5% to 8%. Our merchant partnerships across sectors like groceries, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce have experienced impressive results — customer conversions up by 5% blended, an increase in higher average order values by 20%, and substantial savings in marketing spend. Issuers being fuel for our growth, we are able to drive not only high profitability to them, but have increased their card spends significantly contributing further to our issuer partners revenue. These performance metrics are helping TWID not only gain share with existing partners but also increase the width of new partners in our network. Aligning business goals with profitability for all stakeholders, we aim to achieve significant scale within India before expanding globally.