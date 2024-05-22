Trailer Of Sanjeev Kumar Rajput Directorial 'Manihar' Was Released In A Fun-filled Evening In Mumbai

The story of the film 'Manihar' revolves around a 'Manihar' (a bangle seller) in a small town of Uttar Pradesh who with his enigmatic energy and lively spirit every day enjoys selling bangles to women living in his village. Directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput the film showcases the many traditions practiced by the villagers which have now been conveniently forgotten by everyone. Badrul Islam has played the central character in the film who along with his co-stars like Pankaj Berry, Sunny Thakur, Roshni Rastogi, Ehsaan Qureshi, Krishna Bhatt, Ramesh Goyal were overwhelmed to attend the unforgettable trailer launch event of the film which was held in IMPAA building in Veera Desai Road in Mumbai.