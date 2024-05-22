Trailer Of Sanjeev Kumar Rajput Directorial 'Manihar' Was Released In A Fun-filled Evening In Mumbai

The wait of cinema lovers got over when the first trailer of the culturally rooted film 'Manihar' was launched in a glittering event held in Mumbai in the presence of the whole cast and crew, the makers of the film and many known celebrities from B-Town. The launch event of the film was a night to remember where everyone celebrated the release of the trailer with a child-like enthusiasm.
Notably, with the release of the trailer of 'Manihar', a new release date of the film has also been announced. The Film is releasing 14th June in cinemas across the country.
The trailer launch affair was an unforgettable affair as not only the actors and makers of the film graced the occasion but many Bollywood celebrities joined the celebrations and wished all the success to the film. King of comedy Johnny Lever, 'Welcome', 'No Entry' and 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' fame director Anees Bazmi, recently released 'Srikanth' fame director Tushar Hiranandani and 'Baazigar' and 'Khiladi' fame director duo Abbas Mustan also wished the film for the blast success.
The story of the film 'Manihar' revolves around a 'Manihar' (a bangle seller) in a small town of Uttar Pradesh who with his enigmatic energy and lively spirit every day enjoys selling bangles to women living in his village. Directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput the film showcases the many traditions practiced by the villagers which have now been conveniently forgotten by everyone. Badrul Islam has played the central character in the film who along with his co-stars like Pankaj Berry, Sunny Thakur, Roshni Rastogi, Ehsaan Qureshi, Krishna Bhatt, Ramesh Goyal were overwhelmed to attend the unforgettable trailer launch event of the film which was held in IMPAA building in Veera Desai Road in Mumbai.
Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput on the occasion of the trailer launch of 'Manihar' said, 'I am overwhelmed with the kind of support I am receiving from everyone and that too when the film is yet to be released. I am pretty much confident that my effort to bring back focus on the rural life and charm of simple living in villages will strike a chord with the masses. As everyone, I am also eagerly awaiting the release of the film".
The film has been presented under the banner of Jayshree Movie Productions and MS Studios and it has been jointly produced by Namrata Singh and Mayank Shekhar and Co Produced by Alka Verma Manish Ojha and Anju Verma .