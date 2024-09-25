The Power Of Asset Allocation In Wealth Creation

It is here that the investment strategy of Asset Allocation comes to the rescue of investors. As the name suggests, this investment strategy involves suitable allocation to different asset classes at the same time. In other words, you get exposure to all asset classes in varying proportions as per the economic scenarios and market valuations. It needs to be highlighted that markets are all about valuations and different asset classes exhibit distinct valuations. Hence, it is prudent to have exposure to different sets of asset classes to ensure the portfolio is well-balanced and one gets the optimum benefits of all assets.