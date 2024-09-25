Hub4Business

The Power Of Asset Allocation In Wealth Creation

Asset Allocation is an evergreen investment strategy which remains effective irrespective of the market scenarios. It is like an all season investment process which every investor should consider as an effective solution for achieving financial goals.

IMM Services
The Power Of Asset Allocation In Wealth Creation
info_icon

Investment is a long-term journey which aids in fulfilment of various financial goals. Having said that, it is also equally important to have an overall positive investment experience. For this, there are certain investment basics which an investor needs to adhere to throughout the wealth creation journey to have a stress-free experience. One of the basic ingredients of investment is Asset Allocation.

What is Asset Allocation?

There are a plethora of asset classes to invest in - be it gold, real estate, debt or equity. And all these asset classes have their distinct market cycles, different valuation dynamics and thus returns. All have their own risks and risk-reward ratios as well. It could be that at a time when equity is doing well the other asset classes may not be performing well. Similarly, there are times when equity underperforms, other asset classes do better. In fact, it is difficult to pre-assume how the different asset classes perform at various points.

It is here that the investment strategy of Asset Allocation comes to the rescue of investors. As the name suggests, this investment strategy involves suitable allocation to different asset classes at the same time. In other words, you get exposure to all asset classes in varying proportions as per the economic scenarios and market valuations. It needs to be highlighted that markets are all about valuations and different asset classes exhibit distinct valuations. Hence, it is prudent to have exposure to different sets of asset classes to ensure the portfolio is well-balanced and one gets the optimum benefits of all assets. 

One may note that risk management and diversification are the two most important factors to help investors get the desired results. The strategy of Asset Allocation, an established investment style which has historically proved its efficiency and success, brings to the fore the combined benefits of risk management through diversification across the asset class. It finds its strong analogy with the old saying of not putting all eggs in the same basket. A spread out of the eggs at different places helps you from all round disaster if the basket falls or breaks.

Benefits of Asset Allocation

a) Exposure to Multi Assets: Historical investment trends indicate that investors who followed asset allocation strategy have emerged wealthier during troublesome market situations. A flexible asset allocation process keeps the investment journey on track.

b) Diversification: Asset Allocation strategy helps diversify your money across the asset classes and thus keeps a check on undue risks resulting from asset concentration.

c) Risk Mitigation: An ideal portfolio focuses more on risk mitigation and maximising returns. This is exactly what an asset allocation strategy does as it reduces risk by suitably diversifying it across the assets.

d) Volatility under check: Volatility is not easy to digest by most investors. Asset Allocation keeps volatility under check due to its diversification strategy across the assets.

e) Optimum Returns: As a result of all the above-mentioned benefits, the returns thus generated are optimum in nature. 

To conclude, Asset Allocation is an evergreen investment strategy which remains effective irrespective of the market scenarios. It is like an all season investment process which every investor should consider as an effective solution for achieving financial goals. The best way to benefit through this strategy is by investing through mutual funds in the category of multi-asset schemes, balanced advantage fund, dynamic asset allocation schemes and asset allocator funds.

IMM Services stands as a premier boutique investment firm, distinguished by a team of consummate banking professionals. Our refined expertise and bespoke approach enable us to craft sophisticated financial strategies, meticulously tailored to meet the distinctive needs of our discerning clientele.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Included In Delhi's Probable Squad; Ishant Sharma Misses Out - Report
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 28th Match
  3. Pakistan Vs England: Shaheen Shah Afridi Joins 15-Member Squad For First Test - Check Full Roster
  4. Test Cricket: Ian Bell Declares Joe Root Will Shine As England's Greatest, Regardless Of Passing Sachin Tendulkar
  5. New Zealand At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Raphael Varane: French Defender Announces Surprise Retirement After Suffering Knee Injury
  4. Neymar's Return: Al-Hilal Coach Shares Updates On Brazilian Star's Recovery And Comeback
  5. Everton Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TMC MLA Urges For Grand Durga Puja Celebrations, Sparks Row
  2. 'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'
  3. Karnataka Court Orders FIR Against Siddaramaiah, BJP Demands CM's Resignation | All About MUDA Scam Case
  4. Probe Into Death Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Accused Should Be Fair, Impartial: HC
  5. Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  2. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
  4. Thailand Becomes 1st Southeast Asian Country To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage
  5. Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws Under Spotlight As Cases Of 'Insult' To Prophet Surface | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls