The Innovative Approach To Non-Surgical Obesity Management By Dr.V.V.Manjula Kumari

Manjula Kumari's academic journey began at SIMS College of Physiotherapy in Guntur, where she completed her undergraduate and postgraduate studies. She further advanced her expertise by earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree from the University of Montana, USA, and a Ph.D. from the International Institute of Cambodia for University Teaching (IICUT), Cambodia. Her education is complemented by an Advanced Leadership Program in Developing Excellence (ALPDE) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, which has equipped her with exceptional leadership and strategic planning skills.