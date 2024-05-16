Hub4Business

The Innovative Approach To Non-Surgical Obesity Management By Dr.V.V.Manjula Kumari

Manjula Kumari’s pioneering work in non-surgical obesity treatments has garnered widespread acclaim.

VV Manjula Kumari
V.V. Manjula Kumari is a distinguished Consultant Physiotherapist with over 19 years of experience in physical therapy and healthcare management. Her illustrious career is marked by a profound commitment to the conservative management of obesity through non-surgical and non-invasive treatments. As a Chief Consultant Physiotherapist, she has become a beacon of hope for obese patients across India, developing innovative protocols that have transformed lives and set new standards in the field.

Manjula Kumari’s pioneering work in non-surgical obesity treatments has garnered widespread acclaim. Her innovative concept, "Comprehensive Approach in Conservative Management of Obesity (Non-Surgical)," is a testament to her expertise and dedication. This approach has successfully treated over 10,000 obese patients across India, utilizing physiotherapy techniques that are both effective and sustainable.

At Varanaa’s Healthcare Research and Training Organization LLP, where she serves as CEO, she conducts groundbreaking research on non-surgical obesity treatments. Her efforts not only help patients achieve significant weight loss but also empower fellow physiotherapists through rigorous training sessions. This holistic approach ensures that her methods are disseminated widely, benefiting patients and healthcare professionals alike.

Manjula Kumari's academic journey began at SIMS College of Physiotherapy in Guntur, where she completed her undergraduate and postgraduate studies. She further advanced her expertise by earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree from the University of Montana, USA, and a Ph.D. from the International Institute of Cambodia for University Teaching (IICUT), Cambodia. Her education is complemented by an Advanced Leadership Program in Developing Excellence (ALPDE) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, which has equipped her with exceptional leadership and strategic planning skills.

In her role as CEO of Varanaa’s Healthcare, Manjula Kumari has demonstrated unparalleled leadership. She has spearheaded strategic initiatives to expand the organization's reach and enhance its operational efficiency. Her strategic foresight during the COVID-19 pandemic included the development of online learning platforms, ensuring continuous patient engagement and education despite global disruptions.

Manjula Kumari’s clinical expertise is underscored by her tenure at KIITES Clinics in Guntur, where she treated over 7,500 obese patients within five and a half years. Her approach to patient care is comprehensive, focusing on tailored non-surgical weight loss treatments that address individual medical histories and conditions. She has earned multiple national and international awards, including two world records for her innovative obesity management techniques.

As a committed researcher, Manjula Kumari has contributed significantly to the field of physiotherapy. Her publications, such as “Importance of Physical Therapy for Treating Obesity and Increase Endurance” and “Weight Loss Protocols in Post-Menopausal Women with Osteoarthritis Knee using Non-Surgical Weight Loss Procedures,” reflect her deep understanding and innovative approaches to managing obesity.

Manjula Kumari’s professional affiliations are extensive and prestigious. She is a full member of Sigma Xi, a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, the Royal Society of Medicine, and the Royal Society for Public Health. Her global perspective is further highlighted by her memberships in the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI).

Her exceptional contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Karmaveer Chakra Award from ICONGO & UN, the Outstanding Physiotherapist of the Year from Global Outreach Healthcare Awards, and the Face of Bharat Award from the Innovative Artist Welfare Association. These accolades celebrate her dedication to advancing healthcare standards and improving patient outcomes.


Manjula Kumari continues to innovate in the field of physiotherapy and obesity management. Her vision includes expanding her research on non-surgical obesity treatments and creating training programs to further educate healthcare professionals. Her dedication to holistic, non-invasive treatment methods not only addresses obesity but also promotes overall health and well-being, making her a pivotal figure in contemporary healthcare.

V.V. Manjula Kumari’s work exemplifies excellence in physiotherapy and healthcare management. Her commitment to non-surgical obesity treatments has made a profound impact on patient care, establishing her as a leading figure in the field and a trailblazer in innovative health solutions.

