The Future Of Digital Design: Sidharth Vohra’s Journey With The Matic Studio And DRKMTTR

Over the past six months, Vohra’s ventures have achieved remarkable milestones. Collaborating with esteemed brands such as Intel, Tata, Suzuki, and TVS, as well as international luxury brands like Franck Muller, The Matic Studio has delivered design solutions that seamlessly merge art with technology. A significant part of this journey involves the studio’s ongoing development of Virtual Reality (VR) technologies. Vohra is collaborating with other design studios to create immersive and realistic VR experiences for both the studio and its clients.