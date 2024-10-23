Symbiosis Law School, Pune Ranked 5th In NIRF 2024, Showcasing Leadership In Legal Education

Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune) has reaffirmed its position as a top legal institution by securing the 5th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 in the Law category. This accomplishment highlights SLS Pune’s commitment to academic excellence, innovative pedagogy, and its efforts in global collaborations.
The NIRF rankings, developed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, serve as a key benchmark for higher education institutions. SLS Pune’s consistent presence in the top five reflects the institution’s dedication to maintaining high standards in legal education, supported by a dynamic curriculum and exceptional faculty.
Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, said, "Our 5th rank in NIRF 2024 is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and global outreach. We focus on developing not only the theoretical knowledge of our students but also their practical and global legal skills. This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our students, faculty, and staff. We remain dedicated to preparing our students for the future challenges of the legal profession."
Academic Excellence and Rankings
Beyond the NIRF 2024 recognition, SLS Pune is consistently ranked among the best law schools by various respected publications, including India Today and The Week. These rankings highlight the school’s outstanding academic programmes, impressive placement track record, and strong student outcomes. With a focus on holistic legal education, SLS Pune continues to set the benchmark for legal studies in India.
Innovative Pedagogy and Practical Learning
SLS Pune’s success is driven by its forward-thinking approach to legal education, which combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience. The curriculum is updated regularly to keep pace with the evolving legal landscape. Students participate in moot courts, clinical legal education, internships, and research projects to gain practical experience and deepen their understanding of the law.
The school also runs legal aid clinics, giving students the chance to engage in pro bono work. With a faculty of renowned legal scholars and practitioners, students benefit from a blend of academic and real-world insights, ensuring they are well-prepared for legal careers.
International Collaborations
SLS Pune has made significant strides in internationalization through strategic partnerships with prestigious law schools and universities globally, including in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe. These collaborations allow students to take part in international internships, semester exchanges, and joint research programmes, giving them a global perspective on legal issues.
Programmes like the Global Immersion Programme enable students to experience international legal systems firsthand, expanding their career opportunities in the global legal market. SLS Pune also hosts international conferences and invites guest lecturers from around the world, keeping students connected to global developments in the legal field.