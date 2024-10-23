Symbiosis Law School, Pune Ranked 5th In NIRF 2024, Showcasing Leadership In Legal Education

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, said, "Our 5th rank in NIRF 2024 is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and global outreach. We focus on developing not only the theoretical knowledge of our students but also their practical and global legal skills. This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our students, faculty, and staff. We remain dedicated to preparing our students for the future challenges of the legal profession."