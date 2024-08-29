Sushen Mohan Gupta’s Role In Shaping India’s Industrial Future With Technology

Visionary Leadership Rooted in Technological Innovation

Sushen Mohan Gupta’s journey into the industrial world is deeply influenced by his academic background and global exposure. His education at Carnegie Mellon University, one of the world’s leading institutions in engineering and technology, equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of industrial processes and the role of technology in enhancing them. His vision for India’s industrial sector is built on the belief that technology is not just an enabler but a driving force that can propel Indian industries onto the global stage.