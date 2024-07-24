Super Speed, Super Performance: Haas And Phillips Machine Tools Ushering In A New Era For Indian Manufacturing

"Haas is renowned for setting new standards in the global industry in almost every way. For example, it is the only machine tool manufacturer that offers completely transparent pricing—any customer can visit the Haas website and generate a quotation tailored to their needs," says Nikhil Modi, Global Marketing Lead at Phillips Machine Tools. "In addition, we provide a multitude of automation options that are not only affordable but also seamlessly integrate with our CNC machines. This ensures that our customers remain flexible and agile in an ever-changing world – something that’s more valuable than ever today."