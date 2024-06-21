SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Golden Opportunity For Graduate Candidates On Sarkari Result

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) is one of the most prestigious recruitment exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India. Aimed at selecting candidates for various Group B and Group C posts in ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India, SSC CGL offers fruitful career opportunities in administrative, clerical, and managerial positions.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

The application process would be commenced from the same date of release of official notification on Sarkari Result website, and will continue until the one month duration. Candidates are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues. As per the latest exam calendar released on the official website of SSC, The tentative dates for the SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 has mentioned below :

Notification Release Date : 24 June 2024

Application Starting Date : 24 June 2024

Last Date for Apply Online : 24 July 2024

Last Date Fee Payment : 24 July 2024

Form / Edit Correction Date : 27 – 30 July 2024

Paper I Exam Date : September – October 2024

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

To apply for the SSC CGL 2024 candidates need to visit Sarkari Result website & must possess the following eligibility criteria:

Assistant Audit Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer : Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University.

Junior Statistical Officer : Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with at least 60% marks in Mathematics at 10+2 level OR Bachelor's Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All Other Posts: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

Age Limit: The age limit varies for different posts, it should be generally between 21 to 30 years. Also, the Age relaxation would be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per the government norms.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

SSC CGL 2024 will consist of four tiers:

1. Tier-I: Preliminary Examination:

Subjects: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Comprehension.

Mode: Online (Computer Based Test).

Duration: 60 minutes.

2. Tier-II: Main Examination:

Subjects: Quantitative Abilities, English Language & Comprehension, Statistics (for Junior Statistical Officer), General Studies (Finance & Economics, for Assistant Audit Officer).

Mode: Online (Computer Based Test).

Duration: 2 hours for each paper.

3. Tier-III: Descriptive Paper:

Subject: Descriptive Paper in English/Hindi (Essay Writing, Letter/Application Writing, etc.).

Mode: Pen and Paper mode.

Duration: 1 hour.

4. Tier-IV: Skill Test/Computer Proficiency Test:

Skills: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)/Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) where applicable.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: How To Apply Online ?

Candidates can apply for the SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Sarkari Exam Result through the official SSC website. Candidates must carefully fill out the online application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee as applicable.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Exam Preparation Tips

If you are going to appear for the SSC CGL 2024 Exam, So here are some useful & important tips which required a structured approach and dedication towards the exam.

Understand the Exam Pattern: Familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and syllabus thoroughly.

Create a Study Plan: Divide your time wisely among different subjects and allocate more time to weaker areas.

Practice Regularly: Solve previous years' question papers and take mock tests to improve speed and accuracy.

Stay Updated with Current Affairs: General Awareness plays a crucial role; stay updated with current events and developments.

Improve English Skills: Focus on improving vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension skills for Tier-II and Tier-III.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Opportunities and Benefits

SSC CGL 2024 offers a gateway to promising career opportunities in the government sector. With thorough preparation, strategic planning, and dedication, aspirants can crack this competitive exam and secure a prestigious position in various government departments. Stay focused, stay determined, and success will follow!